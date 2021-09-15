Jojo Siwa Slams Nickelodeon On Twitter For Treating Her As ‘Only A Brand’

Nickelodeon/PA

Dancer, singer, actress and YouTube personality Jojo Siwa has lashed out at Nickelodeon over the upcoming continuation of her D.R.E.A.M. tour.

The confrontation between the Dancing with the Stars contestant and the network was sparked due to Nickelodeon reportedly not allowing her to incorporate music from her film, The J Team, into the continuation of her upcoming tour.

Having been an ambassador for Nickelodeon for many years now, Siwa is letting her feelings known about the restrictions she claims the network is imposing on her.

The tour in question – delayed due to the pandemic – is currently set to pick up again on January 13, 2022.

After taking to Twitter yesterday, September 14, the young star stated: ‘Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???’

Continuing the Twitter thread, Siwa wrote: ‘There is no reason that this music should not be included’, adding, ‘Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.’

Since speaking out, Siwa is garnering a lot of support from her followers and fanbase who quickly rushed to her defence.

One Twitter user said:

She owns all her music and has always performed her own songs at all her shows. It literally makes no sense why she can’t perform the songs she wrote for a nick movie about her.

‘It’s totally unfair, Nickelodeon doesn’t have to decide what you have to sing! It’s YOUR movie, YOUR tour, you know how to make it magical and you can sing whatever you want, these are YOUR songs, after all, don’t let anyone turn off your sparkle,’ another added.

A third fan also chimed in on the scandal: ‘You deserve better and deserve to be able to perform what you want.’

While it’s still unclear why Nickelodeon would allegedly deny Siwa’s request to incorporate her newest music into the upcoming tour, the star has certainly made her opinions on the matter known.

