Jonah Hill Just Got Engaged To Girlfriend Gianna Santos

Jonah Hill has just got engaged to his girlfriend Gianna Santos.

The 35-year-old actor and director reportedly began dating Santos, 30, in the summer of 2018, and has not yet made a public statement in regards to their engagement.

Santos, who graduated from Fordham University back in 2011, is reported to work as a content manager at LA based beauty startup Violet Grey. She was previously employed as head stylist and producer at fashion brand KITH.

A representative conformed the happy news on Tuesday, September 3, as first reported by Page Six.

Page Six reported the couple were seen heading out to breakfast on Monday, leaving Manhattan’s Crosby Street Hotel before going to The Smile cafe together in the rain. The outlet noted there was no visible engagement ring on Santos’ finger.

This news comes after Variety reported on Hill’s purchase of a Southern Colonial-style house in Santa Monica, which he paid $6.77 million for.

Romance aside, this past year has proven to be a busy time for Hill career-wise. The Oscar winner made his directorial debut, Mid90s, at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018.

He recently starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in stoner comedy The Beach Bum, and produced the well-received comedy movie Good Boys.

Congratulations to Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos on their engagement!

