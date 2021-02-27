Jonah Hill Responds To ‘Years Of Public Mockery’ After Shirtless Photos Appear Online

jonahhill/Instagram

Jonah Hill has hit back at the press for ‘years of public mockery’ regarding his weight.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor took to Instagram to respond to photographs shared recently, in which he can been seen shirtless while surfing.

Discussing his past insecurities, Hill wrote he didn’t take his top of in a swimming pool until he was in his mid-thirties, and that he probably would have been more comfortable with is body sooner if his insecurities were not ‘exacerbated’ by the press.

Hill has long been candid about his weight and has previously called out the fashion industry for excluding people it deems ‘overweight’.

In a post on Instagram yesterday, February 26, the 37-year-old shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article about him.

Along with the screenshot, the 21 Jump Street actor wrote:

I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.

He continued, ‘I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a “good for me” post . And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post”. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect.’

Hill concluded the powerful post stating that not even the Daily Mail can ‘take that smile from [his] face’.

Several celebrities have gone on to applaud Hill for the post. His sister and fellow actor Beanie Feldstein wrote, ‘You’re the best in the world I love you’, while Justin Timberlake commented, ‘You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!’