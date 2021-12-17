Jonah Hill Shares Video Of Him Using Fart Machine During Star-Studded Press Conference
Jonah Hill has shared a clip of himself using a fart machine in the middle of a celebrity-filled press conference.
Appearing at an Entertainment Weekly event with megastars Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay, Hill didn’t hold back from using a fart machine in the midst of the thespian discussion.
The others were left in stiches while DiCaprio admitted that he ‘knew this was going to happen’, explaining, ‘Jonah has a fart machine.’
Check it out below:
In a previous interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, which aired December 7, Hill revealed he’d been gifted the fart machine by Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and that he’d been using it at regular intervals for the press tour of Don’t Look Up.
Hill told Fallon:
I’m like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if I’m with all these fancy people and I have, like, a really stupid three-year-old fart machine, right?’ And so Julia, being awesome, gets me this as a wrap gift.
We did this big fancy press conference and I did the fart machine when someone was talking about climate change.
He continued, ‘My castmates did not find it funny. Meryl Streep, being the OG legend that she is, did find it funny, which is why I ride with her any time, day or night.’
Unfortunately, Netflix found the prank to be decidedly less hilarious that Streep did. According to Hill, director Adam McKay told him that Netflix had ‘formally asked him multiple times to tell Hill to stop using the machine during the promotion’ because they ‘didn’t find it funny’.
