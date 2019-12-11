Jordyn Woods Passes Lie Detector ‘Proving’ She Didn’t Sleep With Tristan Thompson

Red Table Talks/khloekardashian/Instagram

Just when we thought Tristan Thompson had crawled back under the rock he came from, Jordyn Woods has brought him fully back into public conversation by doing a lie detector test, which she claims proves they didn’t sleep together.

You’d be forgiven for asking what the hell I’m on about, considering this all dates back to February this year, when Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan reportedly cheated on her with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend and roommate, Jordyn.

Shortly afterwards, Khloe ended the relationship and Jordyn was officially shunned by the Kardashian klan – yet here we are still talking about it 10 months later.

It always remained unclear what actually happened between Tristan and Jordyn, with sources insisting they saw the pair canoodling at a party together, however there were rumours things went even further between the pair: something which Jordyn has vehemently denied.

Now, Jordyn has come forward alleging to have done a liar detector which proves she didn’t sleep with the basketball player.

The model was appearing on an episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, where she undertook the test which she says proves her side of the story.

While people all over social media took Khloe’s side in the entire dispute, others were suspicious that the whole thing was a carefully planned publicity stunt, given the nature of the work the Kardashian’s do.

Ask Us Anything We're turning the Table! Jada, Willow, and Gammy answer your burning questions about marriage, rumors and blending families. Plus, an update from Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk. Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, 9 December 2019

In a previous appearance on Red Table Talk, Jordyn claimed Tristan only kissed her, which she says happened without her consent.

At the time, she said:

I’m not here to play the victim; I’m here to take responsibility, and when I was asked about what happened that night, I didn’t tell the truth to the people I loved — not because of malicious intent, but I was scared.

In the latest episode of the talk show, Jordyn can be seen hooked up to a lie detector test as she’s asked:

Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?

When Jordyn responded with ‘no’, the test indicated she was telling the truth, prompting the tester to say, ‘Jordyn, I think you did a fantastic job and you definitely passed and I believe you are being truthful on the test’.

Khloe has since uploaded a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, with the first reading:

Learn to discipline your emotions and handle yourself with grace in situations where people push you into being cruel. Take control over your emotions.

The second added, ‘Being nice is honestly so hard when everyone is so stupid… Liars are always ready to take oaths,’ while the another read, ‘Stop being so f*cking forgiving, people know exactly what they’re f*ck they’re doing’.

It doesn’t look like Jordyn is going to be forgiven anytime soon.

