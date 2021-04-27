Journalist Criticised For Asking First Korean Actor Winner Of Oscar ‘What Does Brad Pitt Smell Like’
Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn hit back with the perfect response when a journalist at the Oscars asked her what Brad Pitt smelled like.
The 73-year-old was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday for her role as a grandmother in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, becoming the first South Korean actor to take home one of the awards in an acting category.
Despite the fact Youn had quite literally made history with the win, one journalist in the Oscars press room decided to draw focus to another star when it came time to ask their question.
The Best Supporting Actress award had been presented to Youn by Pitt, who also served as executive producer for Minari, so following their encounter on stage the journalist asked what Pitt smelled like during the ceremony.
Youn quickly shut down the journalist as she laughed and responded, ‘I didn’t smell him. I’m not a dog.’
The interviewer has come under fire on social media for their choice of question, with Twitter users expressing their frustration at the fact they asked something so trivial at such a historic moment.
One person wrote:
THERE ARE SO MANY OTHER BETTER QUESTIONS YOU COULD HAVE ASKED YUH-JUNG YOUN, HAVING WON AN OSCAR FOR THE FIRST TIME AND BEING PART OF HISTORY
And she gets asked what Brad Pitt smells like?
This is not funny.
Another sarcastically tweeted, ‘i’m really really really glad they asked academy award-winning actress youn yuh-jung, the first korean actress to win an oscar, what brad pitt smells like, i really needed to know that from academy award-winning actress youn yuh-jung, the first korean actress to win an oscar.’
Though many wish it had never been asked in the first place, Youn has received praise for the way she brushed off the question.
