unilad
Advert

Journalist Criticised For Asking First Korean Actor Winner Of Oscar ‘What Does Brad Pitt Smell Like’

by : Emily Brown on : 27 Apr 2021 09:32
Journalist Criticised For Asking First Korean Actor Winner Of Oscar 'What Does Brad Pitt Smell Like'Variety/Twitter/PA Images

Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn hit back with the perfect response when a journalist at the Oscars asked her what Brad Pitt smelled like. 

The 73-year-old was  awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday for her role as a grandmother in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, becoming the first South Korean actor to take home one of the awards in an acting category.

Advert

Despite the fact Youn had quite literally made history with the win, one journalist in the Oscars press room decided to draw focus to another star when it came time to ask their question.

See footage of the interview below:

The Best Supporting Actress award had been presented to Youn by Pitt, who also served as executive producer for Minari, so following their encounter on stage the journalist asked what Pitt smelled like during the ceremony.

Advert

Youn quickly shut down the journalist as she laughed and responded, ‘I didn’t smell him. I’m not a dog.’

Yuh-Jung Youn and Brad PittPA Images

The interviewer has come under fire on social media for their choice of question, with Twitter users expressing their frustration at the fact they asked something so trivial at such a historic moment.

One person wrote:

Advert

THERE ARE SO MANY OTHER BETTER QUESTIONS YOU COULD HAVE ASKED YUH-JUNG YOUN, HAVING WON AN OSCAR FOR THE FIRST TIME AND BEING PART OF HISTORY

And she gets asked what Brad Pitt smells like?

This is not funny.

Another sarcastically tweeted, ‘i’m really really really glad they asked academy award-winning actress youn yuh-jung, the first korean actress to win an oscar, what brad pitt smells like, i really needed to know that from academy award-winning actress youn yuh-jung, the first korean actress to win an oscar.’

Advert

Though many wish it had never been asked in the first place, Youn has received praise for the way she brushed off the question.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

‘I’m Going To Kill Her When She Gets Home’ Was Googled 178 Million Times Last Year
News

‘I’m Going To Kill Her When She Gets Home’ Was Googled 178 Million Times Last Year

Influencer In Bali Has Passport Seized After Painting Mask On Face Instead Of Wearing One
News

Influencer In Bali Has Passport Seized After Painting Mask On Face Instead Of Wearing One

Police Investigating After Doorbell Footage Shows Cop Punching Teen With Autism
News

Police Investigating After Doorbell Footage Shows Cop Punching Teen With Autism

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space
Science

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Brad Pitt, Now, Oscars

 