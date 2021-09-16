Judge Dismisses Sexual Assault Case Against Marilyn Manson

Alamy

A judge in California has dismissed one of the multiple sexual assault lawsuits against Marilyn Manson.

An ex-girlfriend of Manson, named only as ‘Jane Doe’, accused the 52-year-old of physically and sexually abusing her over the duration of their relationship together.

Advert 10

According to the lawsuit, the relationship was consensual at first but he allegedly used his status and power to ‘exploit and victimize’ her. The lawsuit also claimed that Manson had denied her food.

<a href="https://www.alamy.com/marilyn-mansonsinger-la-usa28102001bm84d16c-2001-image63865107.html?pv=1&stamp=2&imageE4D0691-B3B6-42BB-A46D-96BC1A93BE36&p=11346&n=0&orientation=0&pn=1&searchtype=0&IsFromSearch=1&srch=foobarst0pn1ps100sortby2resultviewsortbyPopularnpgs0qtmarilyn20mansonqt_rawmarilyn20mansonlic3mr0pr0ot0creativeag0hc0pcblackwhitecutouttbar1et0x000000000000000000000vp0loc0imgt0dtfrdttosize0xffarchive1groupidpseudoidacdidcdsrtnameqnapalibapaliclightboxgnamegtypexstx0simidsaveQryeditorialnu1tedoptinbespoke2customgeoipukcap1cbstore1vd0lbfi2edrfispremium1flip0pl"></a>

At a hearing on Tuesday, September 14, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian ruled that the statute of limitations surrounding the unnamed woman’s allegations had now expired, and so dismissed the lawsuit.

According to NBC News, the woman claims that the abuse began more than 10 years ago, back in 2011, and added that the repressed memories had prevented her from reporting the assault earlier.

Advert 10

Manson’s former girlfriend now has 20 days to amend her lawsuit with any additional details to file a new complaint.

The singer, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, is also actively facing three other similar lawsuits.

Back in April, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, 39, filed a lawsuit against Manson for alleged sexual assault and sexual battery between the years 2009 and 2013.

Advert 10

A month later, Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters followed suit, on the grounds of alleged sexual exploitation and psychological abuse.

One month after that, 34-year-old model Ashley Morgan Smithline filed a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery and human trafficking, according to the news outlet.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was only a teenager when they met while Manson was in his late 30s, has also accused him of ‘horrifically’ abusing and ‘grooming’ her.

Advert 10

Manson has not been charged with any crime connected to the alleged incidents, while one of the singer’s main representatives ‘strongly denied’ these claims and ‘repeatedly denied all accusations of sexual assault’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas