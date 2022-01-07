Julia Fox Blogs About Kanye Date ‘Cinderella Moment’

Alamy

Actor Julia Fox has revealed what it was like to go on a date with rapper Kanye West, detailing the experience in a blog post about their evening together.

Kanye West, now formally known as Ye, has made headlines recently for his split with Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

While he may have asked for the Kardashian to come back to him during a recent performance, and openly admitted to his marital mistakes, the rapper was spotted leaving the theatrical production of Slave Play with actor Julia Fox, on Wednesday, January 5.

Now, the Uncut Gems star has written a blog post about her evening in New York while on a second date with Ye.

Writing in Interview Magazine, Fox detailed how she first met Ye on New Year’s Eve in Miami, stating that she felt an ‘instant connection’.

The actor expressed her surprise and how ‘impressed’ she was that Ye arrived ‘ON TIME’ for their date, even after his ‘flight landed at six and the play was at seven’.

She said:

After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.

And the date didn’t stop there. After dinner, Fox said Ye had ‘a surprise for [her]’.

Saying she was still ‘in shock’ from the experience, Fox said Ye had organised ‘an entire hotel suite full of clothes’.

‘It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!’ she wrote.

‘Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,’ Fox wrote.

Last month, Ye said he was making himself ‘homeless in a year’ by converting all his houses into churches, while Fox last starred in 2021’s No Sudden Move alongside Benicio Del Toro and Don Cheadle, and hosts the Forbidden Fruits podcast.