Justice For Mia Khalifa Petition Achieves Almost 1.5 Million Signatures
Nearly 1.5 million people have signed an online petition campaigning for Mia Khalifa’s pornographic videos to be taken down.
The 27-year-old had worked with Pornhub and BangBros for a period of three months back when she was 21, however she has complained that the latter site continues to ‘promote her six-year-old videos like they’re new’.
The Change.org petition ‘demands her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin’. At the time of writing, 1,378,175 people have signed.
In an Instagram post, Mia wrote that she was ‘working on the hand-written thank you notes’ for everyone who’s signed the petition – titled Justice for Mia Khalifa.
The petition, started by Kia Flowers, was sparked after Mia’s comments last week, where she discussed ‘the hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people’s only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of your life when you were 21.’
In a tweet on June 27, Mia wrote that she wasn’t targetting Pornhub. ‘I just want B*angbros to stop actively putting me in harm’s way by promoting my six-year-old videos like they’re new, making millions of ppl think I’m still active. The death threats are emotionally crippling, I haven’t felt safe even going to the grocery store alone in years,’ she wrote.
Noting Mia’s regret over working in the porn industry, the petition explains:
The infamous hijab video has collected ISIS death threats that have targeted Mia from the video’s release in 2014 to today. Mia attends therapy on a consistent basis for trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying.
Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail. Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage.
The original goal for the petition was set at 300,000, however with the #JusticeForMia hashtag and huge momentum on social media, it’s guaranteed to sail past 1.5 million any day now.
Mia has pledged that this will be ‘the first step to change… this movement these girls have started will shed light on the predatory practices of that industry, and help save the annual thousands of girls from the same traps’.
UNILAD has contacted BangBros for comment.
