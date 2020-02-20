Justin Bieber And James Corden Copying Toddler’s Dance Moves Is Amazing

James Corden CBS Television Distribution

James Corden and Justin Bieber have had their work cut out for them during a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden; learning some fabulous moves from a troupe of pint-sized dance instructors.

In a segment entitled ‘Justin Bieber Toddlerography’, the pair donned their gym gear for what they described as ‘the toughest dance class in Los Angeles’.

The formidable class was led by a group of adorable – and very talented – toddlers, who put Corden and Bieber through their paces during an ‘intense’ routine set to Bieber’s very apt hit song, Baby.

Check out the adorable dance lesson for yourself below:

However, although these instructors have not long since been actual babies themselves, they were a twirling force to be reckoned with. As Corden put it prior to the session, ‘these instructors, they don’t mess around’.

The routine began with the class circling their arms as a warm up, and then things became a bit more tricky, with Bieber following the toddlers’ move as they spun, flossed and jumped about. And viewers chatting about the segment online were clearly impressed by these future dance icons.

One person commented:

This was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.

Another said:

LMAO I LOVE THE TODDLEROGRAPHY BIT SO MUCH the way @justinbieber was actually trying and following along #LateLateBieber

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether on not these will be Bieber’s new official choreographers for his upcoming tour, but we can but hope…

