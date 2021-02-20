Justin Bieber Cries Seeing His Custom Rolls Royce

West Coast Customs/YouTube

Justin Bieber was brought to tears when he got to see his custom Rolls Royce for the first time.

We all remember the era of Pimp My Ride. Who wouldn’t look out to their family car, thinking about what Xzibit and the folks at West Coast Customs could do: a massive sound system, a PlayStation in the back seat with a mini-fridge full of snacks, massive spoilers and neon underglow.

Advert 10

Anyways, that was my silly childhood dream. However, Bieber has actually got to experience his, with the famous garage making him a bespoke Rolls Royce he’ll never forget.

Check out the car in the video below:

In a video uploaded by West Coast Customs, co-founder Ryan Friedlinghaus explains how Bieber sent him an image of a prototype Rolls Royce three years ago. He wanted to buy it, but after Ryan contacted the company, it turns out it was never really available to drive, never mind to buy, in the first place.

Advert 10

So, instead, Ryan offered to make one for the popstar using a black 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith. Alongside his team, including lead graphic designer Musa Tjahjono, they began assembling the ‘futuristic’ vehicle.

After three years of innovative construction and hard labour, the car was finally ready. Bieber is audibly astounded by it, repeatedly exclaiming ‘what’ and ‘oh my goodness’ as he circles his new ride. Soon, he becomes quite emotional about his fantasy car being a reality.

West Coast Customs/YouTube

One user commented: ‘Mad respect to all of you guys at Westcoast Customs, this honestly is some crazy stuff!’ Another wrote: ‘When I’m rich I’m gonna get my car done at your shop! You seem to care so much about your customers and go above and beyond to make them happy. Nice work on this one!’

Advert 10

Others aren’t so keen on the look of the car, with one writing: ‘Not my taste but I appreciate the hard work and build. Nice work WCC. I would love to know what this cost Bieber.’