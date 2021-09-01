Justin Bieber Flaunts Kim Kardashian’s Skims In Hilarious Billboard Mistake

@alihussainy_/twitter

Justin Bieber appears to be wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS in a major billboard mishap.

Workers started putting up Bieber’s new Balenciaga advertisement on Monday, August 30, however, although the top half featured Bieber’s famous face and torso, the bottom half featured a SKIMS shapewear model wearing underwear and socks, giving the impression Bieber was wearing the outfit.

The workmen were clearly in the middle of switching one ad for the other, but the photograph quickly went viral on social media.

One user couldn’t contain their laughter after seeing the image, writing: ‘ I’m so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny’, while another said the blunder had made her day.

The amusing incident was fixed quickly, as Bieber’s bottom half was later changed to pair of black sweatpants and trainers. Both stars have been silent about the incident.

After the initial brand name Kimono was reportedly withdrawn due to complaints of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian founded her shapewear company SKIMS in 2018. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Bieber was named the latest face of Balenciaga’s new campaign.