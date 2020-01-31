Justin Bieber Responds To Fans Who Hate His Moustache

Bieber moustache Instagram/justinbieber

Justin Bieber is no longer the baby-faced mop head the world loves to hate. Shaking off his formerly youthful look, Bieber covered his has upper body in tattoos, and now the 25-year-old is flexing a moustache too – something that fans aren’t particularly for.

Following his decision to rock a Pablo Escobar-esque moustache, fans have commented how the singer should ditch the new face slug, but Bieber has responded to comments telling people to ‘deal with it’.

In a recent recent Instagram, Bieber shared a selfie on him and his moustache with the caption ‘MY STASH LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA’.

Bieber’s new look has had mixed reviews with fans, with one even saying the music star looks like someone who packs peoples’ shopping in a store.

They commented on the post:

He looks like a bagger boy at your local Albertson’s. Honestly

Another fan simply commented ‘shave that lol’.

However, while the moustache hasn’t gone down hugely well with fans – Bieber’s model wife, Hailey, doesn’t seem to mind it.

On the Instagram post, Hailey put ‘cute bug’ and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun dubbed the star a ‘young Tom Selleck’ (aka Richard in Friends).

Justin Bieber moustache PA images

After a four year wait, Bieber’s new album, Changes, is set to be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The singer’s last album Purpose was released in 2015; the album featured hit songs such as Sorry, What Do You Mean? and Love Yourself.

Justin isn’t the only one of the Biebers to be roasted for their appearance recently, with wife Hailey’s ‘crooked and scary’ little finger being pointed out on social media.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share a picture of her little finger alongside an explanation as to why it looked the way it does.

On her Instagram story, Hailey said:

I’ve made fun of myself about this forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary.

hailey bieber crooked little fingers haileybieber/Instagram

Underneath the screenshot, the model told fans she’d had the condition since birth, adding: ‘so people can stop asking me “wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers” here is what’s wrong! lol.’

The clarification comes just days after Hailey stepped out on the red carpet with her 25-year-old husband Justin at the premiere of his YouTube Originals docuseries Seasons.