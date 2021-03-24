unilad
Justin Bieber Visits Los Angeles Prison To Spread The Word Of God

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Mar 2021 12:41
Justin Bieber Visits Los Angeles Prison To Spread The Word Of GodPA Images/justinbieber/Instagram

Following a relaxing getaway to Turks and Caicos, Justin Bieber took some time to visit a Los Angeles prison and spread the word of God. 

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, reportedly enjoyed strolling on the beach, snorkeling, searching for seashells and swimming in the ocean during their recent four-night stay on the tropical islands, and it seemed that being at one with nature inspired the singer to think about how it all got there.

With God in mind, Bieber teamed up with his pastor and took his RV to the California State Prison of LA County soon after returning from his holiday.

Justin BieberPA Images

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) told TMZ that the warden of the state prison agreed to allow a brief visit from Bieber and his pastor. The trip reportedly allowed the pair to preach about God and show their support for faith-based programs, though it’s unclear exactly how Bieber went about spreading his faith.

The visit is said to have gone smoothly, with all parties involved abiding by necessary coronavirus protocols. The CDCR website explains that California State Prison offers inmates ‘productivity and self improvement opportunities’ including ‘academic classes, work programs, religious and self-help groups’.

Bieber doesn’t appear to have been publicly vocal about his trip to the prison, though the telltale RV he arrived in quickly clued people in on his whereabouts.

The Holy singer is known to be religious, and yesterday, March 23, he shared a post explaining his perspective of God has ‘switched from fear to love’.

Bieber wrote:

The creator of the universe loves you so much that he came down in physical human form, lived a sinless life, experienced the pains of this world, was mocked and spit on and tortured ultimately hung on a cross…

Believing and receiving this truth has allowed me to live a life of true freedom. A life not fearful of death, I believe God is trustworthy. His character is consistently perfect.

Justin BieberJustin Bieber/Instagram

Earlier this year, Bieber noted that God had ‘brought [him] a long way’ since he was arrested for driving under the influence in 2014, noting that he was ‘hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God’ at the time.

Bieber continued, ‘All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

