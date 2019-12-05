Justin Timberlake Apologises To Jessica Biel Following Cheating Rumours

Getty/PA

Justin Timberlake has spoken out after photographs emerged of him holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans.

38-year-old Timberlake, who is married to The Sinner actor Jessica Biel, was photographed ‘smiling and laughing’ with Wainwright on a balcony at The Absinthe House bar on Bourbon Street.

At one point, Wainwright, 30, can be seen placing her hand on Timberlake’s knee. Timberlake reportedly then took her hand in his, and could be seen not to be wearing his wedding ring.

As reported by The Sun, sources have said Timberlake appeared to have been drinking heavily and was visibly unsteady on his feet.

A source told The Sun:

They were smiling and laughing. At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.

The photographs subsequently sparked rumours Timberlake and Wainwright – who are playing lovers in upcoming drama Palmer – were having an affair in real life.

Now Timberlake has issued a public apology, where he admitted to having had a ‘lapse in judgment’ after having ‘drank way too much’.

Taking to Instagram two weeks after being snapped with Wainwright, Timberlake expressed regret over having failed to set a better example for his four-year-old son, Silas:

A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.

He continued:

I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.

A source told E! News Timberlake and Biel are now trying to move on from the ‘inappropriate’ moment:

They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable, He had too much to drink and got carried away. Their marriage will survive.

Timberlake and Biel have been married for seven years, having tied the knot in a romantic Italian ceremony in 2012. Their son, Silas, was born in 2015.

