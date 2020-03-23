Justin Timberlake Defends His And Britney Spears' Iconic Matching Denim Outfits PA/Getty

Justin Timberlake still stands by his and Britney Spears’ iconic matching outfits almost two decades after they hit the red carpet dressed head-to-toe in denim.

Every now and again, a celebrity steps out in an outfit so bold that it instantly becomes a piece of history; a representation of an entire era and ultimately a look they will forever be associated with.

A few examples of this spring to mind, such as Lady Gaga’s meat dress, and The Rock’s black turtleneck and bumbag.

The Rock's turtleneck look The Rock/Instagram

Perhaps one of the most iconic of all time, though, is the get-up Timberlake and Spears wore to the 2001 American Music Awards.

Sure, double denim was common back in the day, but this went way beyond the limits of ‘double’. I’m sure most of you will be more than familiar with the image, but allow me to describe it, just in case it’s somehow managed to slip under your radar.

Not only did Timberlake have a denim jacket to match his jeans, but he had a denim cowboy hat to top off the ensemble. His look was complimented by Spears, who wore a full length denim dress and carried a matching denim bag.

Justin Timberlake defends his and Britney Spears double denim look Getty

The bold look is still talked about to this day, and it recently came up as a topic on ‎The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass, where Timberlake featured as a guest.

The singer stood by his triple denim outfit, and even claimed you could ‘kinda rock’ the same look today, though to be honest I think he’s being a bit too confident in his sense of style. I’ll admit there’s no harm in matching a denim jacket with some jeans, but I’d have to draw the line at the denim cowboy hat.

Bass agreed ‘denim on denim is kind of popular right now’, but he was hesitant to accept it as appropriate red carpet attire.

Despite Bass’ doubt, however, Timberlake and Spears’ outfits have become so infamous that other celebrities have even attempted to recreate the look, with Katy Perry and rapper Riff Raff cladding themselves in denim for the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pair nailed the look with denim dress, bag, jacket and jeans, though even Riff Raff knew to leave the hat out.

Justin had his reasons for the coordinating attire, though, explaining:

You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love. That’s what you do.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears double denim Getty

I can’t say I’ve ever persuaded my boyfriend to don an entire denim outfit in the name of love, but I’m glad Timberlake and Spears found joy in their decision!