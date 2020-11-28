Justin Timberlake Gives $35,000 Wheelchair-Accessible Van To Disabled Teen PA/mykabit/Twitter

Justin Timberlake gifted a $35,000 wheelchair-accessible van to a Tennessee teen with cerebral palsy.

Jake Stitt, 17, and his family had been trying to raise the money for the vehicle before Thanksgiving. The Grammy-winner, 39, caught sight of their story and wanted to help.

While their GoFundMe page managed to raise the required funds, the pop star, actor and fellow Tennessee native decided to cover the cost of the van anyway, meaning the family can keep the money for other needs.

During a Zoom call with Jake and his dad Tim, Timberlake said, ‘It’s my pleasure. Like I said, I heard there was a goal to try to get this van before Thanksgiving. I heard your story and saw a little news clip about it.’

He continued, ‘I was so moved that I want you guys to have this van. I’m going to cover all the costs. I want you guys to have a great holiday. You inspire me, Jake. The ‘honk if you’re happy’ thing, man, you gotta keep that going. You gotta use this van, you can honk all over town now.’

Timberlake was referencing Jake’s ‘honk if you’re happy’ sign, which he holds outside his house for passing drivers. The teen told WJHL, ‘It was a blessing and God bless.’

Tim added: ‘It’s going to make his life much easier as we go into our future and it’s going to make my life a lot easier because there’s not many people that can lift him up and sit him in a van like he needs. It’s going to make our lives so much easier because of the independence he’s going to have as a young man now.’