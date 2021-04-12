Justin Timberlake Set Up Janet Jackson’s ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’, Claims Stylist

PA Images

Justin Timberlake set up Janet Jackson’s infamous ‘wardrobe malfunction’ during their 2004 Super Bowl performance, her stylist has claimed.

During the performance, Timberlake ripped open Jackson’s top, revealing her breast on national television for around half a second. In later interviews, Timberlake would go on to describe the exposure as a ‘wardrobe malfunction’.

The incident, which went on to be known as Nipple Gate, had far-reaching consequences for Jackson. Her music was blacklisted from CBS and MTV and her invitation to the 46th Grammy Awards was rescinded.

In the days that followed, Jackson released a video apology, claiming that it was her decision for her costume to be ripped.

In a new interview with Page Six, Jackson’s stylist at the time, Wayne Scot Lukas, said that the ‘wardrobe malfunction’ was actually orchestrated by Timberlake.

The Cry Me A River singer reportedly wanted to outdo a prior performance by Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera and ‘insisted on doing something bigger than their performance’.

While they had planned to have Jackson dressed in a pearl G-string inspired by the one Kim Cattrall wore in an episode of Sex and the City, the wardrobe was intentionally changed a few days before the performance.

‘He wanted a reveal. Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,’ Lukas said of the original plans.

But ‘the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic,’ he said.

He added: ‘I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.’

In February, Timberlake issued a public apology to Spears and Jackson. In a post to his Instagram, said he wants to take accountability for his past missteps, and for being ignorant of his privilege as a white man.

‘I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,’ he said, shortly after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

He added: ‘I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.’