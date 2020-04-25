Kanye Is Bickering With Forbes Via Text Over His New-Found Billionaire Status

We tend to look at self-appraisals somewhat skeptically. Aside from the music, half of all this presumably belongs to his wife, though she’s no slouch and that math goes two ways.

Given the illiquidity of these myriad assets and the lack of independent backup, we’re giving all of this a 50% haircut: That’s about $125 million in assets, outside of his Yeezy crown jewel. Then, there’s debt: between mortgages, advances and other liabilities, we saw about $100 million that West is on the hook for.

All told, our current net worth estimate for Kanye West: $1.3 billion, which he’ll be pleased to note is $300 million more than little sister Kylie.