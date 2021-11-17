Kanye West And Drake Surprise Instagram Posts Appear To End Their Ongoing Feud

Alamy/@champagnepapi/Instagram

Fans of Kanye West and Drake were surprised this week by Instagram posts suggesting their long-running feud has come to an end.

The two musicians have made little effort to hide their apparent disdain for each other in recent years, with fans finding endless entertainment in the various diss-tracks and social media posts that aim to criticise the other.

Though beef between the pair can be traced back to at least 2018, Drake reignited the feud this summer by name-dropping Ye in his lines on the Trippie Redd single Betrayal, in which he also appeared to take shots at Pusha T.

In spite of their history, the pair surprised by fans by hanging out together:

In Betrayal, Drake sang: ‘All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone.’

West wasted no time in hitting back at Drake at the time, when he took to Instagram to share an apparent screenshot of a group chat, with one of the members labelled ‘D’. The image showed West as having added ‘Pusha’ to the chat before writing: ‘I live for this. I’ve been f*cked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.’

Just one week later, Ye reportedly shared Drake’s Toronto address on Instagram before deleting it shortly after, Pitchfork reports. Drake then responded with a diss on his song 7am on Bridle Path.

Though their relentless back-and-forth seemed like it would never come to an end, the pair somehow managed to have patched things up as they appeared alongside each other and J Prince in a photo shared by Ye this week.

West hinted at peace between the pair as he captioned the image with a dove emoji, while Drake furthered the friendly narrative by posting the video which shows the pair apparently on good terms.

The posts come after Ye invited Drake to join him at an upcoming event in Los Angeles, saying at the time it was ‘time to put it to rest’.

Fans appeared to approve of the reconciliation as they responded to the posts with emojis of praise and love.

