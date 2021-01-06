Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Are Reportedly Getting Divorced PA

Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly getting divorced after six years of marriage.

The A-list couple have four children together; North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and their youngest, Psalm West, 1.

According to reports, 40-year-old Kim has been seen without her wedding ring and Kanye spent the festive season at his $14 million house in Wyoming instead of with the Kardashian family.

While the couple are reportedly going their separate ways, it’s believed that Kim is yet to officially file for divorce.



As well as spending Christmas apart, E! News reports the pair have been living apart for quite some time.

A source told the outlet, ‘It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months. They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.’

They added:

It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye but it’s over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.

However, E! News has also reported that Kim and Kanye are attending marriage counselling together in a last attempt to resolve their issues.



An insider told the publication, ‘Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work’.

The last time Kim mentioned Kanye on social media was in November, as she acknowledged the rapper’s 10th anniversary for his album My Beautiful Twisted Dark Fantasy.

Sharing a picture of the two of the together, Kim wrote, ‘Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. For those that don’t know the story behind Lost In The World… Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!’



Kim has since shared several photos on Instagram, including some of her spending time with her family over the holidays; Kanye does not seem to appear in the pictures

Kim and Kanye’s representatives, as well as the couple themselves, are yet to confirm if they’re going their separate ways.