unilad
Advert

Kanye West Believe Failed Presidential Campaign ‘Cost Him His Marriage’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Feb 2021 09:45
Kanye West Believe Failed Presidential Campaign 'Cost Him His Marriage'PA Images

Kanye West believes his failed 2020 presidential campaign cost him his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Kim filed for divorce yesterday, February 19, after being married to the Selah singer for seven years. The estranged couple have four children together: North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

Advert

There have long been rumours that the A-list couple’s marriage had sadly broken down, but their split has only just been confirmed.

Kanye West Kim KardashianPA

Now, in the wake of Kim filing for divorce, Kanye has reportedly been ‘talking things through’ with people and worries his presidential campaign played a large part in their marriage’s demise.

A source told People:

Advert

He’s in that place of ‘if only’. If only I had done this, if only I hadn’t done that.’ He’s processing things.

He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage.

During his failed presidential campaign, the rapper made some controversial comments about Kim and the birth of their first child, North.

As part of his first rally in July 2020, Kanye said he originally wanted Kim to abort their first child together but said a divine intervention stopped him from doing so.

Kanye WestPA Images
Advert

He said at the time, ‘I was having the rapper’s lifestyle. I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on… and I had my laptop up and I got all of my creative ideas… And the screen went black and white and God said, “if you f*ck with my vision I’m going to fuck with yours”.’

Kanye continued:

And I called my wife and she said, we’re gonna have this baby. I said we’re gonna have this child… So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child… I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!

A source told People at the time of his comments that Kim was ‘furious that he shared something so private’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

20,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Gay Kiss In Creme Egg Advert
Film and TV

20,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Gay Kiss In Creme Egg Advert

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns
News

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave
Animals

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, divorce, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Now, Presidential campaign

Credits

People

  1. People

    Kanye West Thinks His Failed Presidential Run 'Cost Him His Marriage' to Kim Kardashian: Source

 