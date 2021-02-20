Kanye West Believe Failed Presidential Campaign ‘Cost Him His Marriage’
Kanye West believes his failed 2020 presidential campaign cost him his marriage to Kim Kardashian.
Kim filed for divorce yesterday, February 19, after being married to the Selah singer for seven years. The estranged couple have four children together: North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.
There have long been rumours that the A-list couple’s marriage had sadly broken down, but their split has only just been confirmed.
Now, in the wake of Kim filing for divorce, Kanye has reportedly been ‘talking things through’ with people and worries his presidential campaign played a large part in their marriage’s demise.
A source told People:
He’s in that place of ‘if only’. If only I had done this, if only I hadn’t done that.’ He’s processing things.
He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage.
During his failed presidential campaign, the rapper made some controversial comments about Kim and the birth of their first child, North.
As part of his first rally in July 2020, Kanye said he originally wanted Kim to abort their first child together but said a divine intervention stopped him from doing so.
He said at the time, ‘I was having the rapper’s lifestyle. I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on… and I had my laptop up and I got all of my creative ideas… And the screen went black and white and God said, “if you f*ck with my vision I’m going to fuck with yours”.’
Kanye continued:
And I called my wife and she said, we’re gonna have this baby. I said we’re gonna have this child… So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child… I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!
A source told People at the time of his comments that Kim was ‘furious that he shared something so private’.
