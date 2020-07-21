Kanye West Claims Get Out Movie Was ‘About Me’ In Series Of Deleted Tweets

I almost killed my daughter. I almost killed my daughter.

In the Bible, it says, ‘Thou shall not kill’. I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything. And she said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ And then I said, ‘Uh oh.’

She was crying, and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand.