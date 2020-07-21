Kanye West Claims Get Out Movie Was ‘About Me’ In Series Of Deleted Tweets
Kanye West has said Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror movie Get Out was ‘about me’ in a series of alarming tweets, which have since been deleted.
Fans have been left worried about the rapper, who is also running for president of the United States, after he broke down at a rally on Sunday, July 19.
The 43-year-old announced he ‘almost killed [his] daughter’ at the rally, while revealing Kim Kardashian-West had considered having an abortion while pregnant with seven-year-old North West.
Now, concerns are growing for the hopeful Birthday Party candidate who likened his life to the 2017 horror because his wife was trying to get a ‘doctor to lock [him] up.’
In Get Out, a young African American visits the parents of his white girlfriend for the weekend, unaware of the horrors which were about to unfold.
‘Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me,’ he tweeted, as per PEOPLE, before swiftly deleting the post.
‘Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about my daughter’s life yesterday.’
The rapper, who shares four kids with Kim, went on to say he was taking some time for himself at his ranch in Wyoming.
It comes after the Kardashian klan were reported to be furious over Kanye’s revelations, where he said he would be ‘at peace’ if Kim chose to divorce him following the confession.
He told the crowds:
I almost killed my daughter. I almost killed my daughter.
In the Bible, it says, ‘Thou shall not kill’. I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything. And she said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ And then I said, ‘Uh oh.’
She was crying, and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand.
A source has since told PEOPLE: ‘Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private.’
In the past Kim has always publicly supported Kanye through his struggles, however she has remained silent on social media since his appearance at the presidential rally on Sunday.
