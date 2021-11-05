Kanye West Denies Divorce With Kim Kardashian In New Interview

Alamy

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid divorce proceedings and dating rumours with Pete Davidson.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the Stronger rapper earlier this year, believed to have been sparked by their different politics and lifestyles. ‘He deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming… I can’t do that,’ she earlier said.

During a recent appearance on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the 44-year-old hitmaker discussed his relationship with Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, and her stint hosting Saturday Night Live, in which she kissed Davidson.

‘SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off… and I ain’t never even see the papers, we not even divorced,’ he said. Kardashian’s divorce from West is ongoing, however it’s yet to be finalised so the pair are technically still husband and wife.

He also said the divorce was ‘no joke’ to him, given it was causing their kids some distress. ‘My kids want their parents to stay together… I want us to be together,’ he added, accusing the ‘media’ of not wanting them to work out their differences.

West has still to comment on the rumours surrounding Kardashian and Davidson, who’ve been spotted twice on ‘dates’ in California and New York. ‘No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete. They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic,’ a source told Us Weekly.

A source told E! News, ‘Kim thinks Pete’s hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him.’

