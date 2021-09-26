Kanye West Flooded With Support Following Rare Broken Bones Instagram Post

Alamy/@kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West has shared an X-ray of a broken arm on Instagram, leading to 8.5 million followers flooding the rapper with support.

The broken arm wasn’t his own, however, but that of his five-year-old son’s, Saint, who he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Advert 10

Saint broke his arm earlier this month, but the nature of his accident remains unreported.

40-year-old Kim shared a photo of the five-year-old at the time, in which he could be seen in hospital in a wheelchair with a bandaged right arm.

@kimkardashian/Instagram

The mother-of-four captioned the post, ‘Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok.’

Advert 10

Kim later shared another photo of Saint boasting a large arm cast that covered the majority of the five-year-old’s arm.

Both Kanye and Saint have seen been flooded with well wishes following the post of the X-ray being shared yesterday, September 25.

One person wrote, ‘Wish [Saint] a speedy recovery’, while someone else said, ‘Sending my love and prayers.’

Advert 10

A third fan wrote, ‘GET WELL SOON SAINTY,’ as a fourth person commented, ‘Heal up King!’

Some people alleged that the scans were from 2015, but the date shown on the pictures is Saint’s date of birth: 5th December, 2015.

Kanye and Kim share four children together: North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and two-year-old Psalm.

Kim filed for divorce in February, but it’s believed that it’s still in the process of being finalised. The TV star and business mogul asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Advert 10