Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Hologram Of Her Dad For Her 40th Birthday

Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West has gifted wife Kim Kardashian-West a hologram of her late father as part of her 40th birthday celebrations.

The hologram of Robert Kardashian, who sadly passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003, appeared before her for a few special minutes, and looked extraordinarily lifelike.

In footage shared by Kim on social media, the hologram can be seen wishing Kim a happy birthday and telling her how proud he was of her. Be warned, it’s a bit of a tearjerker.

The startlingly clear hologram can be heard delivering the following message:

You’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and brother and kids every day.

The message goes on to express pride in Kim’s legal ambitions, telling her that Robert will be with her ‘every step of the way’ as she proceeds with her career. Praise was also given to her dedication to Armenian issues, with Kim known to be vocal about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

It goes on to comment that ‘the most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family’, describing Kim as being ‘the most amazing mother’ to her children.

The hologram also expressed approval in Kim’s choice of husband, describing Kanye as being ‘the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world’.

Robert’s death was heartbreakingly sudden, with the attorney and businessman dying just two months after his cancer diagnosis. He was just 59 years old.

It appears the gift was of great comfort to Kim, as she celebrated her landmark birthday without one of the most important people in her life by her side.

Tweeting the footage, Kim wrote:

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.

She later added:

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.

Commenting on her post, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian described the gift as being ‘such a moving and emotional moment’.

