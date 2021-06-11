Kanye West Has Unfollowed All The Kardashians

PA Images

While remaining quiet on social media, Kanye West has unfollowed all of the Kardashians.

The rapper hasn’t tweeted since November last year, after his failed, confounding bid for the White House against Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In February, Kim Kardashian confirmed she’d filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. While it’s unconfirmed exactly how long, they’ve been living apart for a while.

Just three days ago, Kim and her fellow reality stars took to social media to celebrate Kanye’s birthday. While it appeared there was no bad blood between the pair, he’s since unfollowed the whole family on Twitter.

Kanye still hasn’t posted an update to his Twitter, but eagle-eyed fans noticed his following count had dipped, discovering he’d unfollowed Kim, Khloé and other Kardashians. ‘Kanye unfollowed all the Kardashians on twitter lol… album is gonna be a masterpiece,’ one user wrote.

On June 8, Kim posted a photo of herself, Kanye and three of their children, writing, ‘Happy Birthday Love U for Life.’ Interestingly, Kanye still follows Kim on Instagram. She is the only person he follows on the platform.

Khloé also posted a photo of herself with the former couple, with the caption, ‘Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!’

Kim and Kanye wed back in 2014, and share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim is seeking joint custody in the divorce, with a prenuptial agreement for their assets.

During the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she spoke about why she filed for divorce. ‘I just want total happiness. Obviously, I know complete bliss is not a full reality but if I can have it more the majority of the time, that’s all I want to do,’ she said.

‘Wherever that takes me I just want my pure happiness, so that’s what I’m working on: figuring out how to get there. I just feel I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I wanted to and I lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible but I don’t have a life to share that with,’ she added.

In a previous episode, Kim also said, ‘I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming… I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything.’

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

