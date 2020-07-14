Kanye West Is Polling At 2% In The Latest US Presidential Poll PA Images/Public Domain

One of the first national polls conducted since Kanye West announced his run for presidency has revealed the rapper is currently being backed by 2% of voters.

West broke the news about his campaign on July 5, though it wasn’t immediately clear how serious he was about defeating Donald Trump and taking over the Oval Office.

In the days after his initial announcement, West revealed more about his plans, including that he’s running for president under a new banner known as the Birthday Party, that his campaign slogan is ‘YES’, and that he’s both anti-abortion and anti-vaccine.

Though the rapper has spoken in the past about wanting to run for president, many are finding his decision difficult to comprehend, especially given the fact he’s never voted before – not even for Trump.

The lack of faith in West was made clear in a recent national poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, which polled 2,000 registered voters in the US on July 9 to get an idea of how residents planned to vote in the upcoming November elections.

The results were telling, with Joe Biden coming out on top with 48%, Donald Trump falling in second place at 39%, and West coming in joint third place with a disheartening 2%.

West shares the position with Libertarian Party’s Jo Jorgensen, though it should be noted that he didn’t come in dead last. That spot went to Howie Hawkins, who is running for the Green Party.

The rapper’s decision to run for president has been met with mixed opinions, with some, namely his wife Kim Kardashian West, praising the challenge, while others criticised the announcement.

Perhaps the most notable response was that of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who publicly showed his support for West on Twitter before backtracking when he realised the pair had different opinions on controversial subjects.

West’s competitor President Trump seemed dismissive of West’s decision to challenge him, claiming that both he and Kim were always ‘going to be for us (Republicans)’.

Though his current polling rates don’t incite a great amount of confidence, West is sure his success in the race will come down to a higher power.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024 PA Images

Speaking to Forbes about how the race will be decided, he commented:

Let’s see if the appointing is at 2020 or if it’s 2024—because God appoints the president. If I win in 2020 then it was God’s appointment. If I win in 2024 then that was God’s appointment.

It’s safe to say things aren’t looking great for West at the moment, but there’s still a few months to go before election day, so we’ll have to just wait and see if he manages to turn things around.