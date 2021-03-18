unilad
Kanye West Now Worth $6.6 Billion, Making Him The Richest Black Man In US History

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Mar 2021 10:43
Kanye West Now Worth $6.6 Billion, Making Him The Richest Black Man In US HistoryPA Images

Kanye West is now believed to be the richest Black person in the United States, with an eye-watering $6.6 billion net worth.

The musician and fashion designer has seen a huge surge in his capital over the past 12 months, largely thanks to his Yeezy brand.

According to a bank document seen by Bloomberg, Yeezy is now worth between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion, making up more than half of his net worth.

Kanye WestPA Images

In June last year, Kanye signed a deal with Gap to release his Yeezy Gap line in US stores this summer, a collaboration that is believed to be worth $970 million.

The document goes on to explain that Gap has estimated more than $150 million in sales during its first full year of the 10-year deal, with a projection of more than a billion in sales within eight years.

Considering West is the sole owner of the Yeezy brand, he’s likely to make a pretty penny out of the deal.

Kanye West My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy 10 year anniversaryPA Images

Elsewhere, the rapper is reported to have $122 million worth of cash and stocks, $11o million from his music catalogue, and a further $1.7 billion invested in other assets.

One of the said assets includes shapewear brand SKIMS, which belongs to Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from their marriage last month.

It has been a big year for the rapper, who just 12 months ago was reported to be an official billionaire by Forbes.

Kanye West Presidential Campaign VideoKanye West/Twitter

A year on, that figure appears to have surged six-fold, making him the richest Black person in the United States and second richest Black person in the world, according to a list of the world’s Black billionaires curated by Visual Capitalist, using data from Forbes.

Just last month, Kanye was sat at number 12 on the global Black billionaires list and number six for the United States, behind the likes the Michael Jordan and Oprah Winfrey.

He is cited as having a net worth of $1.3 billion – the figure that was confirmed by Forbes 12 months ago – which we now know to be much higher.

Kanye West Claims Get Out Movie Was 'About Me' In Series Of Deleted TweetsPA Images

It’s unclear whether West’s net worth will be impacted by his impending divorce with Kim, who herself has an estimated wealth of $780 million.

In terms of shared assets, Kim and Kanye are believed to $70 million-worth of assets, including two homes, $5 million in art, nearly $4 million in vehicles, $3.2 million in jewellery and $300,000 worth of livestock.

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

