Kanye West Posts Video Of Himself Peeing On His Grammy Kanye West/Twitter/PA Images

Kanye West has shared a bizarre video of himself peeing on a Grammy Award during a lengthy Twitter rant about musicians’ lack of rights in owning their master recordings.

Advert

The rapper-turned-presidential candidate continued to hit out at his current record company Universal Music Group and publisher Sony/ATV Music Publishing yesterday, September 16, after declaring earlier this week that he wouldn’t release any new music until he was free from his current contracts.

Amid yesterday’s tirade, West grabbed one of his 21 Grammy Awards and threw it into the toilet before proceeding to get out his camera and film himself peeing all over it.

Check it out below:

Advert

West declared, ‘ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE’, and further slammed Universal and Sony during the lengthy series of tweets, which also saw him share the personal contact details of a magazine editor he called ‘a white supremacist’.

The post included what West said was the personal phone number of Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane, and as a result it violated Twitter’s code of conduct. According to Variety, Twitter froze the rapper’s account until he voluntarily agreed to remove the post.

West captioned his peeing video with the words ‘Trust me … I WONT STOP’, and later added that he wouldn’t stop ‘until all is fair’.

He also shared numerous screenshots of his contract with Def Jam Music Group, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, and called upon a number of artists to help him with his mission.

West wrote:

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor [Swift]. We need you right noooooow.

The rapper declared that his efforts were going to ‘change the music industry for good’, adding that he feels ‘so humbled and blessed that God has put [him] in a strong enough position to do this’.

Advert

West described his move against Sony and Universal as ‘going into battle’, and joked in another tweet that his wife Kim Kardashian would represent him in legal proceedings.

He addressed musicians as he said they’ve become ‘comfortable with not having what [they] deserve’, claiming that record labels give ‘little money from touring’ as well as ‘some gold chains, some alcohol, some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos’, but that they don’t have ownership of their master recordings.

He claimed Universal wouldn’t tell him what his master recordings cost because the company knew he could ‘afford them’, and riffed on the Black Lives Matter movement by tweeting, ‘BLACK MASTERS MATTER.’

West’s tirade came to an end as he described a standard record deal as a ‘trap’ full of ‘hidden costs’ that allow record labels to ‘make even more money off [artists’] work without even trying’.