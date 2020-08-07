Kanye West Refuses To Deny He’s Running A Spoiler Presidential Campaign

PA Images

Kanye West has refused to confirm or deny whether he’s running a spoiler presidential campaign to assist Donald Trump’s re-election effort.

The rapper first announced his intention to run for president on July 5, although it wasn’t immediately clear how serious he was about taking over the Oval Office, and then he missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states.

As such, rumours quickly started circulating that West – a vocal Trump supporter – was only running to siphon votes from Joe Biden. Now, in a new interview, West has responded to those claims directly for the first time.

Speaking to Forbes via text yesterday, August 6, Ye was directly asked whether his presidential run was intended to help Trump remain in the White House. First clarifying that he isn’t ‘running’ for president, but rather ‘walking’, he quickly added that he was ‘walking… to win’.

After making this clarification, the reporter was quick to point out that he actually can’t win the upcoming election, because he won’t be on enough ballots to yield 270 electoral votes and a write-in campaign isn’t feasible.

Forbes then pointed out that, because of the reasons mentioned above, West was essentially running as a spoiler to take votes away from the presumptive Democratic nominee, Biden. His response? ‘I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.’

West was then pressed about the reports of his campaign receiving assistance from people connected to the Republican Party, with the rapper refusing to say whether he feels like he’s being used.

Even when Forbes pointed out that the ‘slapdash operation’ to get him on the ballot – which saw West missing the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states only to eventually spend enough money to qualify for the Oklahoma ballot – didn’t feel like a Kanye West production, the rapper responded that it was a ‘God production’.

His refusal to respond to these claims obviously confirms nothing, and his messages can be interpreted in two ways: either he simply didn’t want to get into a debate with the reporter and wanted to end the conversation quickly (which to be honest is exactly what it sounds like), or he avoided answering because the accusations are true.

Such accusations were fuelled in a recent New York Times report, which confirmed GOP operatives were helping the rapper secure ballot access in swing states.

Trump recently denied any involvement in West’s campaign, and claimed he was unaware of any GOP efforts to get him on ballots.