Kanye West Reportedly Hooks Up With Irina Shayk After Leaving Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly hooked up with supermodel Irina Shayk following his recent split from wife Kim Kardashian.
The pair were spotted out and about together in the French region of Provence on Tuesday, June 8. This day also happened to mark Kanye’s 44th birthday.
The rapper and supermodel were reportedly seen smiling together as they walked around the grounds of a luxurious boutique hotel. At some points they were with friends, but at other times it appeared they were spending time alone together.
Although the nature of their connection is unknown, a source has reportedly told TMZ that they are ‘100% romantically together’. Whether this is a rebound, a friends with benefits situation, or a full-blown romance remains to be seen, and nothing has been confirmed.
Kanye and Kim shocked fans four months back when they announced they would be filing for divorce after six years of marriage. Thankfully, it would appear that relations between them are amicable.
Kim herself took to Instagram to wish Kanye a very happy birthday, sharing a photograph of them with three of their children with the following caption:
Happy Birthday Love U for Life!
According to a separate report by The Sun, published last month, Kim is ‘not upset or bothered’ about the rumours circulating around Kanye and Irina.
A source told The Sun:
Kim doesn’t buy into the Irina rumours at all. To her, it’s some attention seeking no one who tried to piggy back some clout off their wedding anniversary.
She’s not bothered at all about it, no one in her circle appears to care or believe it. Even if it is true, I doubt she’ll even be upset at this point.
Irina Shayk is a 35-year-old Russian supermodel who has previously graced the covers of Vogue and Elle. She’s also appeared in movies, starring as Megara in Dwayne Johnson’s 2014 action epic Hercules.
Irina has previously dated footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and also shares a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, four-year-old Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. She and Cooper split back in 2019.
Kanye and Irina have reportedly known each other for some time, with Irina having appeared in the music video for Power back in 2010. She has also walked the runway for Kanye’s Fall/Winter fashion collection during the 2012 Paris Fashion Week.
