Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Cryptic Post

@kanyewest/Instagram/PA

Kanye West made a comeback on Instagram last night with a cryptic post featuring the names of his four children.

The rapper has been absent from the platform for around two years, but he came back with a bang in the early hours of Tuesday morning, July 21, with two posts shared in a matter of hours.

The first post featured a series of close-up images showing Kanye wearing gold necklaces which featured his children’s names; North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

@kanyewest/Instagram

Another snap shows a man, presumably Kanye, crouching on two metal cylinders in an all-black outfit made up of leather trousers, a zip-up Bottega Veneta hoodie and a black mask with goggles that covered his entire head, while the final image showed the full outfit, complete with accessories, carefully laid out on display.

The rapper did not caption his post, so it was not immediately clear whether it had a deeper meaning or whether he simply wanted to show off the results of a recent shopping spree, but a few hours later fans were treated to another post.

It seems Kanye’s first post sought to generate awareness of his return before he dropped a clip of a new music video featuring Sha’Carri Richardson; the athlete who found herself unable to go to the Olympics in Toyko after a drug test revealed marijuana in her system.

@kanyewest/Instagram

The video sees Richardson wearing headphones and working up a sweat to the soundtrack of Kanye’s No Child Left Behind. The clip served as an advert for the rapper’s upcoming 10th album, titled Donda, which is set to be released on July 24.

Kanye’s return was met with delight from his 5.6 million followers, but it seems the rapper isn’t interested in using the platform for much other than his own posts, as the only person he follows at the time of writing is his ex, Kim Kardashian.

The pair filed for divorce in February this year, and the rapper reportedly acknowledges the split in one of his new tracks, titled Welcome to my Life.

A source who heard the track during a listening party in Las Vegas told The Sun that the song is ‘very deep’ and ‘sad’, saying it’s about Kanye ‘reflecting on his marriage with Kim’.

@kanyewest/Instagram

They added, ‘He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried. It was really sombre.’

Following the scenes of Richardson, Kanye’s clip cut to the words ‘Live Your Truth’ on a black background before announcing the Donda Listening Event, which will take place via a livestream on Apple Music on Thursday, July 22, at 8pm EST.