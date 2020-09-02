Kanye West Says God Told Him To Interrupt Taylor Swift At The VMAs PA Images/Getty

We all remember that awkward moment when Kanye West stormed the stage to interrupt Taylor Swift’s speech at the VMAs, and now, 11 years on, he claims God made him do it.

Advert

Back in 2009, as a 19-year-old Taylor Swift was accepting the award for Best Female Video, West jumped on stage, stole the microphone from the Bad Blood singer and stated he thought Beyoncé deserved the award instead.

West said to the singer, ‘Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!’ Understandably, Swift just stood there completely gobsmacked – just like the rest of the world.

More than a decade on from the ordeal, West claims it was a ‘higher power’ that told him to do what he did.

Listen to him talk about it here with Nick Cannon for an episode of the ‘Cannon’s Class’ podcast:

Advert

In the interview released yesterday, September 1, West said:

If God didn’t want me to run on stage and say, ‘Beyoncé had the best video,’ he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back. He wouldn’t have made it the first award. And [He] wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea ’cause I had never heard of this person before that night. And Single Ladies is like one of the greatest videos of all time… And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show ’cause it was a set-up!

His actions caused a years-long feud between him and Swift, particularly reignited following the release of his controversial song Famous in 2016. In the song the rapper says, ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b*tch famous (God damn). I made that b*tch famous.’

Getty

West claimed he asked Swift’s permission to use the lyrics, but a leaked phone call between the two showed that while the rapper asked to mention her in the song, he didn’t say he was going to refer to her as a ‘b*tch’ or that he made her famous.

West has been very vocal about his religion in recent years. The 43-year-old rapper claims he started reading the Bible in 2016 after his hospitalisation for psychiatric observation and treatment of temporary psychosis – the same year he released Famous.

He continued:

Advert

God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways.

You can watch the full interview here.