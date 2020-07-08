Kanye West Says He Never Actually Voted For Donald Trump PA Images

Just days after announcing his plans to go up against the current president for the Oval Office, Kanye West has revealed he never actually voted for Donald Trump in the first place.

Though the extent of Kanye’s interest in politics has never really been clear, the rapper has appeared to show great support for Trump in the past.

In 2018, two years after the start of Trump’s reign, Kanye visited the White House for a planned lunch meeting with the president, and he’s been seen sporting one of Trump’s Make America Great Again hats on more than one occasion.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024 PA Images

Pictures of the pair together often show them embracing, so all in all there’d be no reason to think Kanye hadn’t also offered to help Trump during the election.

As it turns out, however, Kanye has never once contributed to an election. In an interview with Forbes about his run for president, the rapper revealed he registered to vote for the first time on Monday, July 6.

He said he had been ‘scared’ to vote previously, claiming that he’d been told if he voted for Trump is music career ‘would be over’, and that he was ‘threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party’.

The 43-year-old continued:

That’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this White man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.

Kanye West hugs Donald Trump PA Images

Though his decision to wear a MAGA hat made it look as if he’d voted for Trump, and therefore was supposedly a stunt that would have threatened his music career, Kanye said he’d done so ‘as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community’, as well as because he likes ‘Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby’.

He made clear that he no longer supports the current POTUS as he said he is ‘taking the red hat off with this interview’, however he is still okay with siphoning Black votes away from the Democratic nominee; a move that would help Trump’s campaign.

Kanye commented:

That is a form of racism and White supremacy and White control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat, and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats.

Kanye West Says Democrats Brainwash Black Women To Get Abortions PA Images

The rapper announced his run for presidency in the early hours of July 5, and though for a while it remained unclear how serious he was about the campaign, he has now revealed new details about his plans.

Kanye will run under a new banner named the Birthday Party, because ‘when [he wins], it’s everybody’s birthday’, with the simple campaign slogan: ‘YES!’

He will work with guidance from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and his running mate is Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

When it comes to his policies, Kanye condemned abortion, stating he is pro-life because he is ‘following the word of the Bible’ and claiming Planned Parenthood has ‘been placed inside cities by White supremacists to do the Devil’s work’.

He hasn’t yet developed a foreign policy, deciding instead to focus on ‘protecting America, first, with [its] great military’.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024 PA Images

If he proves successful in winning over voters, Kanye is envisioning a White House reminiscent of the country Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther.

He explained:

A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda. But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together.

While Kanye has already missed the deadline in some states to have voters support him, he believes he might be able to argue his way onto any ballots he’s missed due to coronavirus issues.

The rapper revealed he contracted the virus in February, but despite the fact it left him ‘shaking in the bed’ and that it’s affecting and proving fatal to hundreds of thousands of others around the world, he’s still suspicious of a vaccine, describing the medicine as ‘the mark of the beast’.

Kanye said he chose to run in 2020 because God ‘gave [him] the clarity and said it’s time’, so it will be interesting to see how far his plans and policies take him.