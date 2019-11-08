Kanye West Says He’s Running For President In 2024

PA Images

If you thought Donald Trump ditching the world of business to run for president was the most bizarre thing to happen in politics, imagine a world where Kim Kardashian is the First Lady.

Well, that’s exactly what could happen if Kanye West gets his way, after the rapper revealed he will be running for president in 2024.

During his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on Thursday, Ye confirmed he has his eyes on the prize, and by prize, I mean President Donald Trump’s job.

Does he have your vote? Kanye says he's running for president in 2024 pic.twitter.com/kBVlshA93d — Complex (@Complex) November 8, 2019

‘When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to definitely – yo whatchu all laughing at?’ he said as the crowd began to laugh. ‘When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, in fact, I’m going to walk.’

He continued:

What I’m saying is, when y’all read the headlines, ‘Kanye’s crazy,’ this and that, this and that, it’s like one in three African Americans are in jail and all of the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing! They’ve got no opinion! They’re so scared!

Kanye then recalled the huge kick off which ensued when he claimed the then-President George W. Bush ‘doesn’t care about black people’ following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

PA Images

This isn’t the first time the Gold Digger rapper has mentioned the idea of a presidential run, however this is the first time he has definitively claimed he will run for POTUS.

All I can think of is what an absolute blinder momager Kris Jenner will have played if her daughter successfully manages to make it from sex tape to First Lady.

Last year, Kanye fully pledged his allegiance with the Republicans when he wore a Make America Great Again cap and visited President Trump in the Oval Office.

PA Images

His latest album Jesus Is King details his conversion to Christianity and now sits at #1 on Billboard, with every song on the album making its way onto Billboard’s Hot 100.

The rapper also revealed he might change his name to ‘Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West’. Let’s just hope it all fits on the ballot slip.

