Kanye West Says Star Wars Prequels Are Better Than The Sequels

PA Images/Disney

Kanye West has emerged with another hot take, this time defending George Lucas over his Star Wars films.

The musician, who is currently running for President of the United States against current White House dweller Donald Trump and Democratic party nominee Joe Biden, has some interesting thoughts on George Lucas’ generational saga.

After Disney bought out Lucasfilm in 2012 for a cool $4 billion, they went on to release a brand new Star Wars trilogy, after Lucas himself wrote and directed a trilogy of prequels: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Disney

With 2015’s The Force Awakens, 2017’s The Last Jedi, and 2019’s Rise of the Skywalker making up the new trilogy, Disney’s saga has also come under fire.

During a chat on Joe Rogan’s podcast, West, 43, had some opinions on the prequels compared to the newer Mouse House trilogy.

‘And this is about to make me mad, right here,’ Kanye said. ‘The first time you’ve seen me get mad in an interview.’

Watch the movies segment of the interview below:

He went on to express his disapproval that Lucas’ films are more hated than the Disney incarnations: ‘They said George Lucas’ prequels were worse than the corporate-made Disney Star Wars. Like Revenge of the Sith? We saw how Darth Vader was made! Like, I watched that 10 times during Covid. “Don’t jump Anakin, I’ve got the high ground!”‘

To which Rogan replied: ‘Those early movies were pure.’

To which West shot that down with: ‘No, no, I’m saying even the prequels are better than anything that – and I’m sorry, Disney Star Wars design team – I know you’re going to put my face up in the office [laughs].’

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Lucasfilm

‘This is George. This is his baby. That thing was set in his heart to show us, as children, to show us the hero’s journey.’

Admittedly it’s not one of his most controversial statements of 2020, having slammed Harriet Tubman during his first presidential rally.