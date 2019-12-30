Kanye West Says T.I.’s Comments About His Daughter’s Virginity Are ‘God-Approved’

PA

T.I.’s comments about his 18-year-old daughter’s hymen created controversy across social media last month, but now Kanye West has backed what his fellow rapper has said.

In recent times Kanye West has become increasingly religious, often including the topic in his songs, creating his own Sunday service, and releasing an album called Jesus Is King. And now Kanye has chimed in on the T.I. debate, saying his comments on his daughter’s virginity are apparently ‘God approved’.

West, who has two young daughters himself – North, six, and Chicago, one – expressed his views while at Union Rescue Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row in Los Angeles, celebrating a year since his first Sunday service.

PA Images

At the event he reportedly said:

I ain’t telling nobody what to do. I’m expressing what I’ve been through, ’cause you know people learn to take a soundbite and say, ‘This was not exactly Devil-approved by the internet.’ We could be speaking on something that’s God-approved. […] Y’all know what I’m talking about. They tried to play T.I., but he’s talking about something that’s God-approved.

39-year-old T.I. has since argued his words – taken from an episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast – were misconstrued, and blamed the public for misunderstanding him.

Later, appearing on an episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith, T.I said:

Let me go set this record straight: I was never in no exam room, that was just an assumption, that is a falsity. I never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old and I never said that her mother wasn’t present. […] All of this false narrative has just been sensationalised.

The rapper went on to say he’s since apologised to his daughter for talking about it – which she understandably wasn’t too pleased about.

You can watch the interview here:

Following the news coming out in the media, Deyjah tweeted ‘i loveeeeeee yalllllll’ where many people replied with support for the teenager.

One twitter user said to her:

I hope your truly ok. Him telling the world your personal business medically and your choices as a woman to do or not do a personal and special moment in your life is never right.

I hope your truly ok. Him telling the world your personal business medically and your choices as a woman to do or not do a personal and special moment in your life is never right. — driena rene (@drienarene) November 9, 2019

It’s not known whether the father and daughter have reconciled since his comments, but Deyjah actually unfollowed her dad back in November on all forms of social media. She even deleted her Twitter and Instagram pages at one point, but has since rejoined the popular social media platforms.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]