Kanye West Spent $12.5 Million Of His Own Money On Failed Presidential Campaign

PA Images

Running for president isn’t cheap, and sadly it doesn’t always pay off – a fact Kanye West found out for himself during his unsuccessful 2020 run.

The rapper is said to have spent almost $12.5 million of his own cash during his 2020 presidential bid, after raising just $2 million from external contributors.

Ye ran for president under the Birthday Party banner, focusing on Christian values, conservative finances and criminal justice reform.

PA Images

However, according to his final Federal Election Commission report, West’s campaign ended up spending $200 for each of the individual 66,000 votes he received.

The report shows that more than $7.5 million was spent on fees relating to ‘ballot access’, which included $1.28 million towards Atlas Strategy Group, a company owned by Republican Gregg Keller, who was previously considered to lead Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The 43-year-old launched his campaign just four months before voting began – around eight months after other presidential hopefuls, President Joe Biden and former POTUS Donald Trump began their election trails.

PA Images

While $14.5 million sounds like an awful lot of money to most of us, it’s a drop in the ocean compared to the likes of Biden, who raised more than $1 billion from contributors, and Trump, who raised more than $811 million for his campaign.

Some have criticised what Kanye chose to spend the campaign money on, after he opted not to purchase any broadcast TV or radio slots for advertising, instead relying on digital videos and a two-page advert in The New York Times.

‘He isn’t versed enough politically. He figured that by doing it on his own, he could control his own media. But he has so much other stuff going on in his life that has nothing to do with politics that the distractions are there,’ a critic told People.

PA Images

In addition to not winning the election, Ye’s presidential attempt is said to have been the ‘final straw’ on his already-strained marriage with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, broke down in tears at a rally when he went on an anti-abortion rant, claiming that Kardashian had considered terminating her first pregnancy when they first discovered they had conceived.

Last week, Kim filed the divorce papers after seven years of marriage with the rapper, however the pair have reportedly agreed to be amicable as they seek joint custody for their four children.