Kanye West Talks Slavery, Abortion And Divorcing Kim Kardashian At First Campaign Rally
Kanye West stirred up a lot of controversy at his first campaign rally by talking about Harriet Tubman, abortion and the possibility of divorcing Kim Kardashian West.
The rapper officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election last night, July 19, with the unorthodox rally held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, South Carolina.
The rally appears to be confirmation that West is officially back in the race for the upcoming election, after rumours began swirling that he had dropped out.
You can watch his controversial speech below:
The rapper took to the stage wearing a bulletproof vest, with 2020 shaved into the back of his head. He addressed the crowd without a microphone, leading West to repeatedly tell those gathered to be silent so they could hear him.
At the event, Ye doubled down on his stance on a number of controversial issues, talking openly about abortion and saying ‘there would have been no Kanye West’ without his mum because his dad wanted to abort him.
He also spoke about how he wanted to abort his and Kardashian West’s first born, North West, until what he says was a divine intervention stopped him from doing so.
He said, as per the The Guardian:
I was having the rapper’s lifestyle. I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on… and I had my laptop up and I got all of my creative ideas… And the screen went black and white and God said, ‘if you f*ck with my vision I’m going to fuck with yours’.
And I called my wife and she said, we’re gonna have this baby. I said we’re gonna have this child… So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world when I didn’t want to.
She stood up and she protected that child…. I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!
However, despite previously declaring himself to be pro-life – something many assumed would mean he wanted to make abortion illegal – the rapper did then add that he believes abortion should remain legal.
‘The only thing that can free us is by obeying the rules that were given to us for a promised land,’ he said. ‘Abortion should be legal because guess what? The law is not by God anyway, so what is legality?’
He also said there should be financial support for struggling new mothers, suggesting that ‘everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars’.
Ye appeared to make policy decisions off-the-cuff at the event and went on several rants, including one about Harriet Tubman, an hugely respected American abolitionist who freed enslaved Black Americans via an Underground Railroad system.
‘Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,’ he said, a statement which prompted groans from the audience and led some people to walk out.
West announced his intention to run for president on July 5, but he missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states and it was unclear whether he’d be able to qualify in the last remaining ones.
He did eventually manage to make it on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma after spending enough money in campaign activity to qualify for the election in November, with the rapper needing to collect 10,000 signatures by noon on Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot.
