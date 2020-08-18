Kanye West Wants To Start 'Jesus Tok' For Christians PA/carmeldcj/TikTok

Move over TikTok, because Kanye West has a new hot app to bring to market: Jesus Tok.

There’s one your parents won’t be able to complain about.

As a rapper, fashion mogul, husband, father and presidential candidate, Kanye already has a pretty impressive CV, but apparently he’s now looking to add ‘app inventor’ to the list.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter to share his idea for the new platform, which will do exactly what it says on the tin by combining the short-form video concept of TikTok with all things good and holy, ensuring it’s a space safe for children, Christians, and anyone else who finds TikTok a little too vulgar.

Kanye said the idea came to him in a ‘vision’ after watching TikTok videos with his daughter, presumably seven-year-old North, and being shocked at the kind of content offered on the platform.

His excitement for the new app was expressed through the use of capital letters as he wrote:

VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK. I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY.

Kanye went on to say that he would ‘pray’ to collaborate with the creators of TikTok in order to make a ‘Christian-monitored version’ that would be ‘safe’ and appropriate for young users and ‘the world’.

With 800 million users worldwide, I think most people would argue that TikTok is already appropriate for ‘the world’, but evidently Kanye just isn’t a fan of dance challenges, lip-syncing and prank-playing.

He ended his pitch with the words ‘in Jesus name Amen’, though it’s not entirely clear if he meant that the app would be made quite literally in Jesus’s name, with it being called Jesus Tok, or if he was just signing off like a prayer.

Either way, the idea was met with mixed responses, with some people showing support for Kanye while others dismissed him outright. Many people had a field day speculating about what Kanye could have seen on TikTok that led him to call for a more Christian version, so I’d advise he steer clear of his replies if he doesn’t want to be ‘disturbed’ again.

Though his excitement for the idea was palpable, TikTok probably doesn’t have to worry about competition just yet. As a presidential candidate, I’d like to think Kanye has bigger things to worry about than the invention of a Christian-friendly video platform.