Kardashians Criticised For ‘Cultural Appropriation’ After Kids Perform Māori Haka
The Kardashian family has been accused of cultural appropriation after Kim and Kourtney’s children performed a Māori haka.
Kourtney’s ex-husband Scott Disick shared footage of the war dance to his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 13, showing his and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope dancing alongside Kim’s children Saint and North, as well as two other children.
The group looked to have practised the dance beforehand as they chanted along to the choreographed routine before sticking their tongues out at the end, as is typical of the haka.
See the video below:
The dance was the kids’ own rendition of Ka Mate, a Māori haka composed by Te Rauparaha, a war leader of the Ngāti Toa tribe of the North Island of New Zealand.
Haka are usually performed to represent ‘a display of a tribe’s pride, strength and unity’, according to NewZealand.com, though Disick didn’t refer to the fact the kids were performing the ceremonial dance.
Alongside the video, which went out to his 24.4 million followers, he wrote: ‘Tik tok ya don’t stop. Ain’t got nothing on us.’
The video has since disappeared from Disick’s Instagram, but it was up for long enough to spark backlash from a number of social media users accusing the group of cultural appropriation.
One Twitter user wrote:
Why the f*ck are the Kardashian West Disick kids doing a haka on Scott’s story? That feels wildly inappropriate?
Another commented:
Māori don’t need to appreciate or be happy with the Kardashian kids doing the haka. White people need to stop telling Māori to “just be happy people are taking your culture in.” Gurl shut up, it’s appropriating culture and the Kardashians are infamous for it.
No one is bad [sic] at the kids. They probably don’t even know of Māori or any other indigenous groups on the Pacific. But there are grown ass adults sitting around, encouraging, recording and broadcasting this behaviour to the world. And then getting applause for “trying.”
Some social media users defended the Kardashian family, arguing that the children had gone out of their way to learn the correct words to accompany the dance, but many argued that didn’t make it right.
A third angry Twitter user wrote:
My heritage better not be a damned TikTok dance challenge. I don’t care that they’ve learned the real words rather than making up their own, this is sacred. STOP APPROPRIATING CULTURES.
This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have been accused of cultural appropriation, having previously come under fire for hair styles and fashion choices.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Kardashians, Kim Kardashian
CreditsScott Disick/Instagram and 1 other
Scott Disick/Instagram
NewZealand.com