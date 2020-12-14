Kardashians Criticised For ‘Cultural Appropriation’ After Kids Perform Māori Haka

Māori don’t need to appreciate or be happy with the Kardashian kids doing the haka. White people need to stop telling Māori to “just be happy people are taking your culture in.” Gurl shut up, it’s appropriating culture and the Kardashians are infamous for it.

No one is bad [sic] at the kids. They probably don’t even know of Māori or any other indigenous groups on the Pacific. But there are grown ass adults sitting around, encouraging, recording and broadcasting this behaviour to the world. And then getting applause for “trying.”