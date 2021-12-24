Kate Winslet Reveals Teary Reunion With Leonardo DiCaprio

Alamy

Rose might have had to let Jack go in Titanic, but Kate Winslet has made clear that she and Leonardo DiCaprio are bonded for life as she recalled them recently having a long-awaited reunion.

The two actors starred in the beloved 1997 film when they were both in their 20s, with Winslet tasked with playing the rich woman being forced to marry a man she didn’t love, while DiCaprio was cast as the penniless but dreamy man who fell well below her station in society.

I’m sure most people will know that sadly the two characters don’t get to grow old together, but almost 25 years on the actors behind them are just as close as ever.

Winslet reflected on her time working with DiCaprio during a recent interview with The Guardian, where she expressed shock at the notion her former co-star had ‘just turned 47’.

Remembering Titanic, she commented: ‘I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22.’

The pair met again as they played a troubled married couple in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road, but they were recently forced apart through distance and, as we’re all so familiar with, coronavirus restrictions.

Winslet explained: ‘It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid.’

The pair were able to meet again recently in Los Angeles for the first time in three years, with Winslet recalling how she ‘couldn’t stop crying’ when they were finally reunited.

She noted she’s ‘known him for her [her] life’ and described him as her ‘really close friend’, adding: ‘We’re bonded for life.’

Though the two actors might not be living out the great love story imagined by Jack and Rose, at least fans can always find comfort in the existence of their long-lasting friendship.