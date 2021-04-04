unilad
Advert

Kate Winslet Says She Knows Four Gay Actors Who Haven’t Come Out Through Fear Of Backlash

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 Apr 2021 11:16
Kate Winslet Says She Knows Four Gay Actors Who Haven't Come Out Through Fear Of BacklashPA Images

Kate Winslet has said she knows ‘at least four actors’ who are hiding their sexuality out of ‘fear’ of coming out to the public.

The Dressmaker actor said that the unnamed people are worried that coming out would negatively affect their careers and that they’d lose out on film roles.

Advert

Winslet, 45, even detailed that a ‘well-known actor’ she knows recently told their agent that they were bisexual, but was advised to not to make this public.

PA Images PA Images

Discussing the matter with The Sunday Times’ Culture magazine, she said, ‘I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know – some well known, some starting out – who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles.’

Touching upon what the agent said to the bisexual actor she knows, Winslet explained:

Advert

The agent said: ‘I understand you are bisexual – I wouldn’t publicise that.’ I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. It’s painful. Because they fear being found out.

She further called out the film industry on its ‘judgment, discrimination and homophobia’.

The Titanic star’s comments come after the BAFTAs failed to nominate any openly gay actors for its largest categories, which Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, admitted she was ‘very disappointed’ about, MailOnline reported.

Lionsgate Lionsgate
Advert

Winslet’s comments also come after the release of her film Ammonite where her character, Mary Anning, has a secret relationship with a woman, played by Saoirse Ronan.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Winslet said she’d never been asked so many sex-scene related questions until starring in Ammonite. 

She explained, ‘What I definitely found really striking is that people seem to talk about the love scenes in the film in ways that are much more focused, because it’s two women.’

‘And I’m telling you, with my hand on my heart, I have never been asked the same volume of questions about love scenes of a heterosexual nature – of which I have shot many in my life. And so that to me, that to me, that’s a conversation,’ Winslet added.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

French Senate Votes To Ban Hijab For Muslims Under 18
News

French Senate Votes To Ban Hijab For Muslims Under 18

Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane
Life

Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane

Human Brain Connected Wirelessly To Computer For First Time Ever
Science

Human Brain Connected Wirelessly To Computer For First Time Ever

Solar Storm That Caused ‘Great Fire In The Sky’ Could Hit Earth Again
Science

Solar Storm That Caused ‘Great Fire In The Sky’ Could Hit Earth Again

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, gay, Hollywood, LGBTQ+, Now

Credits

Independent and 2 others

  1. Independent

    Kate Winslet says she knows ‘at least’ four gay actors who haven’t publicly come out

  2. Mail Online

    Kate Winslet says gay Hollywood actors fear coming out will destroy their careers by stopping them being cast in straight roles - and reveals she knows at least four who hide sexuality

  3. Digital Spy

    Kate Winslet on Ammonite's sex scenes obsession and ageing in Hollywood

 