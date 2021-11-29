Katherine Ryan ‘Disgusted’ By Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Dating Rumours

Saturday Night Live/ Alamy

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan has expressed her ‘disgust’ over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s new-found potential romantic relationship.

Rumours first began circulating about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, and the American comedian, 28, after Kardashian hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live and even kissed Davidson as part of a skit.

Advert 10

The pair were also pictured holding hands, and Kardashian’s latest bikini photo sparked further theories.

However, while cast members of SNL gave the relationship their blessing, not all have been quite so happy to see the reality star and actor get together. Katherine Ryan even noted that she was not only ‘agitated’ but even ‘disgusted’ by such rumours of a possible romance.

Alamy

Some fans remain unconvinced and think the whole ‘romance’ has been staged, and Ryan is similarly sceptical.

Advert 10

Furthermore, while Ryan is a fan of Davidson’s, she doesn’t seem overly thrilled that he could be connected to Kardashian, Metro reports.

She said:

I mean, I’m disgusted… love Pete Davidson, I think he’s very talented. I’m gonna do a podcast on this, it’s worth a whole podcast of discussion. I’m not clear, and I usually am, on whether or not I’m being hustled, I’m being tricked, I’m not clear on that and I think Pete Davidson is a wonderfully talented man but I don’t know what is it about the Kardashian sisters at the minute, they’ve all got to bring home a neck tattoo.

In Ryan’s view, Kim is simply trying to copy her sister, Kourtney, who recently got engaged to Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker. ‘I don’t know where it’s going. I just feel very gaslit and agitated by the whole thing right now,’ she said.

Advert 10

Moreover, with Keeping Up With The Kardashians no longer on air, Ryan feels like she has no way to truly check the facts.

However, Davidson was recently see with a love bite on his neck, which Ryan feels could be a sure hint of him being linked to the Kardashian sister.

In the comedian’s view, it would ‘make sense that Kim Kardashian is giving love bites because that’s something you do when you’re a teenager and sexually inexperienced and perhaps it points to a very business partnership in her marriage with Kanye. She’s out of practice, she’s giving love bites, I don’t know’.

Advert 10

Ryan resolved that she was ‘going to investigate’ and ‘know[s] someone who is friends with Pete’ to get to the bottom of it, as she ‘can’t take it anymore’.