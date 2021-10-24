Katie Price Apologises After Drink-Driving Crash
Katie Price has spoken out following the drink-driving accident that saw her crash her car last month.
The reality television star and former glamour model narrowly avoided jail time after she crashed her vehicle on the B2135 near Partridge Green on the morning of September 28.
After flipping her car and allegedly consuming alcohol in the hours prior, Price was arrested at the scene and rushed to hospital.
However, the 43-year-old has since publicly apologised for the incident and taken ‘full responsibility’, according to her family.
The former Loose Women panellist was admitted to London rehabilitation facility, The Priory, after she tested positive for cocaine, Metro reports.
However, since coming out of the facility, her family have released a statement on the star’s behalf, telling the Mirror that Price ‘acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions’.
The statement read:
She knows they were wrong and apologises. Kate is deeply loved and she loves her family.
We are all there for her right now – and her children, who she loves dearly, are giving her strength as a mum.
Price pleaded guilty to drink-driving when she appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on September 29.
Her hearing was deferred due to her stay at The Priory, and she is subsequently due to be sentenced on December 15.
