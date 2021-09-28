unilad
Katie Price Arrested And Rushed To Hospital After Alleged Drink Driving Crash

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Sep 2021 15:11
Katie Price Arrested After Being In Alleged Drunk Driving CrashAlamy

Katie Price has reportedly been rushed to hospital after driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The ex-glamour model was arrested at the scene of the crash, which occurred earlier today, September 28, and may now face jail as result.

Price was already facing a driving ban, and wasn’t set to regain her licence until October 13.

Katie Price (PA)PA Images

A source told The Sun that Price had rolled her car in the accident and was in a ‘bad way’ when police arrived.

They said, ‘Katie rolled her car and was in a bad way when police arrived. She’s in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her and why she was driving.’

It’s currently unknown if she sustained any serious injuries.

Katie Price (PA Images)PA Images

A spokesperson for the police has since issued a statement addressing the matter.

They said:

Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

‘The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged,’ the spokesperson added.

Katie Price Alamy)Alamy

The accident comes after Price recently voiced her frustrations at not being able to drive to visit her disabled son, Harvey, 19, who lives in residential care three hours away from her home.

The 43-year-old said on Good Morning Britain, yesterday, September 27, ‘Obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.’

Price was serving an 18-month driving suspension and was supposed to get her licence back in April but, due to an admin error, it was delayed a further six months, The Sun reports.

The suspension was a result of her withholding the identity of the driver of her pink Range Rover during a crash.

