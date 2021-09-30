Katie Price Avoids Jail Following Drink-Driving Crash

Alamy

Katie Price has avoided jail time after she crashed her car and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The former Loose Women panellist appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 29 after the incident took place on the B2135 near Partridge Green the previous morning.

Price was alleged to have been drinking alcohol in the hours before she got behind the wheel of her BMW and drove it down the country road where she flipped it, after which she was arrested and rushed to hospital.

The model pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and was at risk of jail time as a result, however, the court said her sentence would be deferred on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, a world-famous private mental health hospital and addiction rehab clinic.

Price has been banned from driving once again in the interim, as well as also being warned she must not commit any further offences.

According to The Argus, chair of the bench Julie Hutton told Price: ‘We regularly send people to prison for driving whilst disqualified.’

Price is set to undergo treatment at the Priory and engage with the probation service so a report can be prepared. Her sentencing has been deferred until December 15 to allow her to spend time at the centre.

After announcing the reality TV star would not face jail time, Hutton said: ‘On that basis, Ms Price, you are free to go and good luck at the Priory.’

The Priory Group’s flagship hospital is located in Roehampton and offers rehab-style therapy for addiction, depression, anxiety and stress-related issues. Price previously spent time at the centre in 2018 for help with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In the wake of the car crash, Price’s family released a statement to ask that people recognise ‘Kate is unwell.’