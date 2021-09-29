Katie Price Charged Following Car Crash

Alamy

Katie Price has since been charged after she was arrested and rushed to hospital following an alleged drink driving crash.

The 43-year-old has been charged with driving a motor vehicle in a public area while disqualified and without third party insurance.

Advert 10

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crawley Remand Court today, Wednesday September 29.

Alamy

The ex-glamour model was arrested at the scene of the crash which took place yesterday, Tuesday, September 28. She had already been facing a driving ban and hadn’t been set to regain her license until October 13.

It was reported that the star was in a ‘bad way’ when officials arrived at the scene, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

Advert 10

Police stated that they had responded to reports of a ‘single-vehicle collision on the B2135 next to Partridge Green around 6:20am on Tuesday’.

‘A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over,’ they said.

Alamy

The reality star has been accused of flipping her BMW near West Grinstead and she could now resultantly face jail time.

Advert 10

A maximum sentence of 26 weeks in prison can be issued to those who are caught driving while disqualified, according to The Daily Mail.

Katie’s family released a statement after the crash, detailing that she had been struggling with undisclosed mental health issues. They requested privacy and that Katie was given ‘time and space’ to seek treatment.

The crash occurred a day after Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain, where she commented that she had been unable to visit her son Harvey, due to her driving ban.