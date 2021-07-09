Katie Price Faces Backlash For Flying To A Red Travel List Country For Cosmetic Surgery

ITV/GMB/Twitter

Katie Price has been hit with backlash after she flew to a country on the government’s red list to undergo cosmetic surgery.

With coronavirus cases still a major concern in the UK, the government has remained cautious when it comes to travelling abroad by urging people to stick to the traffic-light system, which dictates which countries are safe to travel to and what kind of rules travellers must follow upon return to England.

On its website, the government states simply that ‘you should not travel to red list countries or territories’, which include Egypt, Costa Rica, India, the Maldives and Turkey, where Price went to undergo surgery.

The model opened up about her decision to travel to a red list country during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today, July 9, where she explained that she had received two coronavirus vaccines ahead of travel and did a PCR test to ensure she did not have the virus.

Price implied that she followed ‘the protocol’ when going abroad, stressing that ‘you can’t be silly’ when going to a red list country. She described spending time in a hospital in Turkey to have her surgery, before she travelled to a country on the amber list where she stayed in a villa ‘in the middle of the hills, away from everyone’.

Price added: ‘We didn’t muck about at all with it, and you can’t, it’s serious […] and I wouldn’t have done it if I hadn’t had two jabs by the way.’

Doctor Amir Khan, who appeared on the breakfast show alongside Price, stressed it was important she was open about undergoing surgery but made clear that he didn’t approve of travelling to a red list country in order to have it done.

His concerns were echoed by social media users who slammed the star for her decision, with one person arguing that it was unfair she could get surgery while other people have had to avoid travelling even to see their family members.

They wrote:

hold on a minute so ive not been able to see my family or be there when my relatives have passed or attend funerals but @KatiePrice you jet off to turkey for cosmetic surgery? and now your trying to justify it? you cant what you did is unsafe and just a slap to everyone else

Another person commented:

Watch it & take it in because this is the future. The rich people just doing exactly what they want whilst the rest of us won’t even be able to go on holiday once a year. Oh Katie, I don’t think it was a good idea. yet you go to the pub without a mask, they would shame you

Though the government advises against travel to red list countries, it states that those returning to England from red list countries must take a coronavirus test, book a quarantine hotel package and complete a passenger locator form.

